Sam Heidari Sells 64,604 Shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Stock

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) CEO Sam Heidari sold 64,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $1,567,939.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sam Heidari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sam Heidari sold 35,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $726,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sam Heidari sold 15,000 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 621,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,075. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a P/E ratio of 303.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $57.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Quantenna Communications’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.19 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantenna Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

