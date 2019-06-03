Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Given a $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAFM. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.13.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $136.71 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $845.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

In related news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total transaction of $1,278,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,318.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

