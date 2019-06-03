Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Southern Co (SO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,658 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 11,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.51. 1,299,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,765. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,035 shares of company stock worth $13,920,112 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

