Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1077 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,044. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/schwab-short-term-u-s-treasury-etf-scho-plans-dividend-increase-0-11-per-share.html.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.