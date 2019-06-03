Scotia Howard Weill Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Scotia Howard Weill reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of BMO opened at $72.61 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

