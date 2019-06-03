SDL’s (SDL) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SDL from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of SDL in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.11 million and a P/E ratio of 32.43. SDL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 424 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £55,100 ($71,997.91).

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

