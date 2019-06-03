Seabridge Gold (SA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE SA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 337,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,372. The company has a market cap of $751.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 0.09. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

