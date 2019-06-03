Security National Trust Co. Sells 1,070 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.98.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,595,816. The company has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

