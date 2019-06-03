SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,862 Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1,738.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 490,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 464,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $148,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 332,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $449,379. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.11. 2,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,641. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

