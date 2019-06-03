Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff Sells 21,144 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 21,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,272,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan D. Sokoloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 178,739 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $10,890,567.27.

On Thursday, May 9th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 53,720 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,226,423.20.

On Monday, May 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 229,962 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $13,843,712.40.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 9,078 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $524,436.06.

On Monday, April 8th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 86,212 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $5,079,611.04.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 250,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $14,590,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 185,847 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $9,868,475.70.

NYSE SHAK traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $59.65. 828,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,791. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,341,000 after buying an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,446,000 after buying an additional 330,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,773,000 after buying an additional 299,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,197,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 823,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 64,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.76.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

