Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

SCVL stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $398.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.76. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

