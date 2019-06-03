SHPING 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $151,298.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00378178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.17 or 0.02554549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00156159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004131 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,221,521 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

