Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares rose 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 116,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,331,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBGL. ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,590,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 148,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 215,582 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

