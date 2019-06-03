Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TH Capital raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.45.

NTES traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.51. 25,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,837. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

