SingularityNET Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $27.43 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Tidex and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00378178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.17 or 0.02554549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00156159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004131 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, Ethfinex, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

