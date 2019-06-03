Six Flags Entertainment’s (SIX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research report report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $50.18 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $51.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIX. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.52.

SIX stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.63 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $741,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Usman Nabi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.77 per share, with a total value of $253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

