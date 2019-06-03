Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.30%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. 597,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,769. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $647,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen bought 2,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,558 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

