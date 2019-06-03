Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 326.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 120.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 408.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $155.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.13 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/snap-on-incorporated-sna-shares-sold-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.