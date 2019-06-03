Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 200,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,421,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 925,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

