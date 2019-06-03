SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of BMV BWX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.13. SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a 1 year low of $544.00 and a 1 year high of $559.50.
Recommended Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.