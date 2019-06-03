SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.81

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) declared a semiannual dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.8142 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.29. 249,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,989. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34.

