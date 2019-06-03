SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0922 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,661. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

