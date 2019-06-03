Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,508.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $23,508.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00008536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00039076 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026403 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.02451595 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

