SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (SEPJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SPECTRIS PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.07. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

