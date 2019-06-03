Spectris (SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price objective on the stock.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spectris to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,667.73 ($34.86).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,482 ($32.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,957 ($38.64).

In related news, insider Clive Watson sold 8,504 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83), for a total value of £233,179.68 ($304,690.55).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

