Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,508 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,080 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,508,569,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,058,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,840 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 28.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,598,685 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $323,796,000 after purchasing an additional 582,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

Splunk stock opened at $113.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,405,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $852,239.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,727 shares in the company, valued at $16,356,719.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,451 shares of company stock worth $13,939,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/splunk-inc-splk-shares-sold-by-azimuth-capital-management-llc.html.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.