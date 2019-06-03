Splunk (SPLK) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Maxim Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Maxim Group from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $157.00 to $142.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $113.99 on Monday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,331,119.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,907.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total transaction of $638,997.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,238.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,939,889. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in Splunk by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.