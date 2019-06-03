Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 611.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,980 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,440,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after buying an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,296,000 after buying an additional 2,374,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after buying an additional 2,298,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,761,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 191,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $436,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,479.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,554,538 shares of company stock valued at $175,828,075 and sold 106,468 shares valued at $6,118,032. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/staley-capital-advisers-inc-has-3-36-million-holdings-in-delta-air-lines-inc-dal.html.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.