Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $123.82. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,581. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

