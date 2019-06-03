State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $760,000 Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $90.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.25 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

