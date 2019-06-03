State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $841,000 Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,956,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,277,000 after acquiring an additional 214,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 12,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,520. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.29. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

