Stephens Initiates Coverage on Genuine Parts (GPC)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Scott Sonnemaker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.