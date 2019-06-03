Steris PLC (STE) VP Sells $197,655.00 in Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $197,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.07. 514,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,235. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.27. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $137.62.
Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.87 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Steris’s payout ratio is 27.81%.
STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Steris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 30,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Steris by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
Steris Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
