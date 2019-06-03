Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Holdings Cut by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 260.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 539,301 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 562,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 468,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 182.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 404,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRL. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

