Stifel Nicolaus Trims Micron Technology (MU) Target Price to $54.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $837,704.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

