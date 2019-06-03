Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $9,062,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,325,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,315,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.51. 41,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

