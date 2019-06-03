Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,630 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,630 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,394,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,952,000 after purchasing an additional 539,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,330,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,842,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64,718 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,078,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 108,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:XHR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.03 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,630 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-sells-44630-shares-of-xenia-hotels-resorts-inc-xhr.html.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.