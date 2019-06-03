Swiss National Bank Acquires 32,900 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,266,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $70,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 145.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 443.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $929,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,560,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,753 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $99,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,256 shares of company stock worth $1,835,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.10. 108,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,377. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

