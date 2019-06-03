Swiss National Bank Has $78.13 Million Holdings in Evergy (EVRG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $78,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Evergy by 5,507.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,660,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,631,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,963,000 after buying an additional 1,075,097 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $46,333,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evergy by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,847,000 after buying an additional 728,308 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,523,000 after buying an additional 658,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.17. 17,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,732. Evergy has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $57,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $233,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $1,070,744.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

