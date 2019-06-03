Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 293,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.23 per share, with a total value of $199,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,739 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,963.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Charles George purchased 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,237.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.98. 29,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,061. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

