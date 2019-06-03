TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

