Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Stake Raised by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $30,993,000.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.05. 241,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $925.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.77.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

