TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 538.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in MEDNAX by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,223,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,186,080 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in MEDNAX by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup set a $36.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 450,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $48.77.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.35 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $138,977.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,143.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

