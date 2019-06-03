TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $66,531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,985,000 after buying an additional 482,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,766,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,879,000 after buying an additional 353,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,092,000 after buying an additional 198,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,450,000 after buying an additional 124,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 194,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,357. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.38 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $111,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $336,760.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,156 shares of company stock worth $5,041,217. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

