TD Securities Boosts Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Price Target to $46.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.82. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,880 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,091,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

