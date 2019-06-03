Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Tetra Tech reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

TTEK stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 282,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,538. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $58,679.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,663 shares of company stock worth $2,881,270 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 216.5% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.