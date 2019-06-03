Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.21.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,175 shares of company stock valued at $263,144. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

