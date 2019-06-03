Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Briggs & Stratton worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,672,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,039,000 after buying an additional 1,122,645 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,587. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

