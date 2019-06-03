Thermal Energy International (TMG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE:TMG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,183. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. Thermal Energy International has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.12 million for the quarter.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

