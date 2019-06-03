Titcoin (TIT) Reaches Market Cap of $22,016.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $22,016.00 and $10.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,556.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.76 or 0.05072661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.01729213 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026636 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 64,536,751 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

